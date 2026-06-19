UAE showcases its model for building future cities at 13th BRICS Urban Forum in India

NEW DELHI, 19th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), participated in the 13th BRICS Urban Forum, hosted in New Delhi, India, under the theme ‘Cities for People: BRICS Cooperation for Inclusive and Resilient Urban Futures.’

During the forum, the UAE highlighted its pioneering experience in developing sustainable, resilient, and people-centered cities that leverage advanced technologies and data-driven approaches to support urban planning and decision-making.

The UAE delegation was headed by Sheikh Nasser bin Majed Al Qassimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Regulation at MoEI. The delegation also included Dr. Eng. Saif Al Qaidi, Director of the Urban Planning Department at MoEI, and Eng Mohammed Fikri, Director of the Land Transport Affairs Department at MoEI.

During the forum, Sheikh Al Qassimi delivered the UAE’s national statement, emphasising that the country has successfully established an integrated urban development model that balances economic growth, sustainability, and quality of life.

He noted that this achievement is underpinned by proactive planning, digital transformation, and innovation, enhancing the readiness of cities to adapt to future challenges while supporting the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

He further highlighted the UAE’s continued efforts to advance a sophisticated urban planning ecosystem driven by data and emerging technologies. This includes the development of national urban frameworks, the National Urban Observatory, and digital planning platforms, alongside the use of geospatial technologies and artificial intelligence to support decision-making and anticipate future community needs.

The UAE delegation also showcased the role of the National Urban Observatory as an advanced national platform that supports urban decision-making through the analysis of spatial data and indicators, monitoring urban growth trends, enhancing planning efficiency, optimising infrastructure and service investments, and contributing to the development of more sustainable and resilient cities.

As part of the forum’s agenda, Dr. Eng. Saif Al Qaidi participated in the first panel discussion, titled “Building Inclusive Pathways for Resilient and Equitable Cities.” During the session, he presented the UAE’s experience in promoting inclusive urban growth through the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and urban indicators to assess the distribution of services and community facilities, identify development needs, and enhance equitable access to infrastructure and public services.

He also highlighted the contribution of the National Urban Observatory and digital planning platforms in enabling evidence-based planning, improving urban management efficiency, strengthening urban resilience, and enhancing quality of life, thereby supporting the development of more sustainable and inclusive communities.

On the sidelines of the forum, the UAE delegation held a bilateral meeting with the Russian delegation to explore opportunities for strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise in urban planning and sustainable development. Discussions focused on best practices in smart city development and the use of digital technologies and geospatial data to support urban planning systems.

The forum concluded with the adoption of its final declaration, which reaffirmed the importance of enhancing cooperation among BRICS countries in the fields of sustainable urban development, urban resilience, and innovation.

The event also witnessed the launch of the BRICS Urban Research and Knowledge Network, an institutional platform designed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and applied research among member states.