Generation 5 Holding, Hanwha Aerospace sign landmark teaming agreement to manufacture K9 Howitzer in UAE

PARIS, 19th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Generation 5 Holding, a leading defence and technology company, and Hanwha Aerospace, a leading provider of advanced defence, aerospace, and industrial solutions, signed a teaming agreement to exclusively collaborate on the manufacturing and sales of the K9 155mm Howitzer, in a move that marks a first-of-its-kind milestone in the region.

This agreement aligns with Generation 5’s vision to technology transfer and strengthening its manufacturing capabilities through strategic partnerships with leading global defence companies, and Hanwha’s commitment to sustainable investment in the defence and advanced technology sectors through its subsidiaries, reinforcing its global presence, particularly in the region.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director of Generation 5 Holding, and President IL Sung, Head of Middle East & Africa at Hanwha Aerospace, at the Eurosatory 2026 defence exhibition taking place from 15-19 June in Paris.

Commenting on this, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director of Generation 5 Holding, said, “The agreement with Hanwha Aerospace reflects our commitment to developing advanced industrial capabilities through strong partnerships and technology transfer, enhancing the competitiveness of our products and supporting the growth of the national defence industry ecosystem. By combining our strengths in manufacturing and our integrated industrial capabilities, we are well positioned to develop, manufacture, and deliver high-performance Howitzer systems to our customers, in line with our strategy to transfer and localise advanced defence manufacturing technologies. We look forward to building a successful partnership with Hanwha Aerospace, one that advances our shared interests and meets users’ requirements, both now and in the future, according to the highest international standards.”

For his part, President IL Sung, Head of Middle East & Africa at Hanwha Aerospace, said, “Hanwha Aerospace has consistently pursued partnerships that create lasting value for our customers and host nations. Our cooperation with Generation 5 Holding reflects our shared vision of developing advanced defence manufacturing capabilities in the UAE while ensuring long-term operational support for end users. We see this partnership as an important first step toward broader industrial cooperation, knowledge sharing, and capability development. Together, we will explore opportunities to strengthen the UAE’s defence ecosystem and support its goal to become a leading regional centre for defence manufacturing and sustainment.”

The agreement reaffirms the two companies’ commitment to developing a strategic partnership that contributes to the transfer of knowledge and advanced technologies, enhances industrial and manufacturing capabilities, and supports the UAE’s objectives in building an advanced and sustainable defence sector, serving the mutual interests of both parties and opening new avenues for expansion in regional and international markets.