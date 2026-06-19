Federal Youth Authority launches ‘Cultural Track’ at Beijing International Book Fair 2026

BEIJING, 19th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Youth Authority (FYA) announced the launch of the ‘Cultural Track’ under its Youth Social Responsibility Programme, on the sidelines of its participation in the Beijing International Book Fair 2026 in China.

The initiative aims to empower Emirati youth to participate in cultural initiatives and forums, thereby enhancing knowledge exchange and consolidating the presence of the national identity and Emirati values on the global stage.

The Authority made the announcement in the presence of Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, and Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Culture, during a panel discussion that brought together young participants from the UAE and China.

Titled ‘From the UAE to China... Cultural Bridges for Social Responsibility’, the session explored the role of culture in fostering social responsibility and the importance of cultural dialogue in building bridges of communication between nations.

Commenting on the launch, Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the FYA, said, “The UAE is committed to empowering its youth and enabling them to make meaningful contributions to various sectors of national priority. To that end, we work to create opportunities that enable young people to enhance their presence and participate in initiatives and forums that foster stronger relations between different cultures.”

“We view culture as one of the most impactful pathways for expanding the scope of social responsibility, given the opportunities it provides for fostering mutual understanding and building partnerships,” he added.

“At the Federal Youth Authority, we are dedicated to empowering young people to employ culture and knowledge in the service of societies, and to engage in dialogues that reinforce the values of responsibility and commitment to making a positive impact. With that in mind, we strive to nurture a generation that is prepared and capable of representing the UAE and its authentic values, elevating the nation’s cultural standing and presence across various international forums.”

Alia Al Nuaimi, Director of the Empowerment Department at the FYA, said, “The ‘Cultural Track’ provides a platform that allows young people to engage in unique experiences that broaden their knowledge and introduce them to various international models and initiatives. This empowers them to benefit from global experiences and apply them in developing initiatives and projects with a meaningful impact in the community.”

“The Track includes a comprehensive programme that combines field visits, panel discussions, and interactions with various culture and youth institutions around the world,” Al Nuaimi added. “By doing so, it unlocks new opportunities for participants to learn, exchange knowledge, and build solid relationships that expand areas of cooperation in the field of youth action.”

The ‘Cultural Track’ seeks to empower Emirati youth to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence, and understanding among different nations. It also aims to strengthen their role as ambassadors of Emirati national identity and culture, supporting the country’s efforts to build sustainable cultural and human-centric partnerships with nations around the world.

Launching this track falls under the ‘Values and Society’ pillar of the National Youth Agenda 2031. It is designed to engage youth in missions with a humanitarian, development , health, and cultural impact, while preparing them to contribute to community service and represent the UAE in various regional and international forums.