Hamdan bin Zayed receives sheikhs, officials, citizens at Barzat Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received sheikhs, officials and citizens at Barzat Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi, and emphasised the leadership’s commitment to investing in people and empowering them as the cornerstone of development and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan’s reception of the guests reflects his keenness to maintain continuous communication with citizens and meet their needs, in support of comprehensive development and enhanced quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan exchanged cordial conversations with guests, reflecting the depth of the close bond between the leadership and citizens, and discussed issues of importance to citizens.