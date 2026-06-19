Arab Parliament Speaker stresses importance of investing in technology, particularly AI, digital transformation

CAIRO, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, stressed the importance of investing in the knowledge- and technology-based economy, particularly artificial intelligence and digital transformation, emphasising that the challenge is no longer merely acquiring technology, but rather developing the capacity to produce, localise and advance it, while establishing the necessary legislation to protect societies from its risks.

Al Yamahi made the remarks during his address at the opening session of the Fourth Economic Parliamentary Forum for the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf regions, being held in Marrakech from 19th to 20th June. The forum is organised by Morocco’s House of Councillors and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, in partnership with the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, under the patronage of King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

He noted that transforming the region’s significant potential into tangible outcomes requires moving from dialogue to the implementation of joint projects, while strengthening economic, trade and investment integration among countries to build regional supply chains that are more resilient in the face of global crises.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament called on parliaments to move beyond their traditional legislative role and contribute to building regional consensus, supporting major economic initiatives and keeping pace with the rapid transformations taking place around the world.

Al Yamahi reaffirmed the Arab Parliament’s support for all initiatives aimed at building a more integrated and resilient Arab-Euro-Mediterranean-African partnership based on shared interests, knowledge transfer and increased investment in technology and infrastructure.

He also underscored the importance of enhancing dialogue and coordination between parliaments, international financial institutions and the private sector to help identify practical solutions to issues related to financing, development, investment and technology transfer, thereby advancing development, stability and shared prosperity.