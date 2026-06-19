Dubai Press Club concludes third phase of ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’

DUBAI, 19th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in collaboration with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has concluded the third phase of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, which aimed to enhance participants’ skills in digital cultural storytelling and equip them with practical and advanced tools to create high-quality content that reflects Dubai’s identity, values, and vibrant cultural and creative landscape.

Running from 8th to 19th June, the programme brought together content creators and participants interested in the cultural and creative sectors for an intensive training experience that combined practical workshops, interactive sessions, and hands-on training. The programme enabled participants to develop their ideas and strengthen their capabilities in producing impactful cultural content capable of engaging audiences across a range of digital platforms.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the programme reflects the Club’s commitment to investing in the development of media and creative talent capable of keeping pace with the rapid evolution of the content industry.

“We sought to provide a practical learning experience that enables participants to better understand the unique nature of cultural content and transform local stories and elements linked to Dubai’s identity into compelling digital content that reflects the richness of the emirate’s cultural landscape and reaches audiences through innovative and contemporary formats,” she said.

Wedad Kahoor, Section Head, Media Talent Development at the Dubai Press Club, said the programme offered a comprehensive learning experience that combined theoretical knowledge with practical application and covered the various stages of content creation, from idea development and storytelling to production, publishing, and impact measurement.

Kahoor noted that the workshops were designed to address the evolving needs of cultural content creators, covering content production, photography, editing, the use of artificial intelligence tools, and approaches to presenting cultural stories in ways that preserve identity while aligning with the language and dynamics of modern digital platforms.

The second-week agenda featured a series of specialised workshops and sessions that built on the foundations established during the first week. The ‘Creative Content Production’ workshop focused on documenting Dubai’s cultural spaces through advanced photography and videography techniques, covering visual storytelling, the documentation of cultural landmarks, art exhibitions and heritage sites, as well as the production of professional multi-platform content.

Participants also took part in a practical workshop on digital content creation tools, which provided hands-on training in photography, lighting, audio recording and editing. The workshop included the use of professional cameras and specialised lighting equipment, techniques for enhancing audio quality, professional editing practices, and the application of artificial intelligence tools in post-production workflows.

The programme also featured a session titled ‘Cultural Content in a Contemporary Style’, which explored real-world experiences in cultural content creation and examined how local ideas can be transformed into impactful digital content with broad reach. The session highlighted key success factors, audience engagement strategies, and approaches to building digital influence.

In another session, titled ‘Digital Cultural Storytelling: Transforming Heritage into Impactful Content’, participants explored methods for identifying cultural stories within Emirati society and transforming them into engaging digital narratives that reflect national identity while resonating with contemporary audiences. The session was led by Emirati director Mohammed Saeed Harib.

Additional sessions included ‘The Camera Never Lies’, which focused on building confidence and professionalism in front of the camera and strengthening personal presence to help creators deliver more compelling and engaging content.

The third phase of the programme concluded with a workshop titled ‘Transforming Culture into Impactful Digital Content’, which focused on enabling participants to convert local cultural elements into creative and purposeful digital content that reflects identity and values through contemporary storytelling formats. The workshop explored techniques for simplifying cultural concepts and presenting them effectively through visual and written content across digital platforms.

The cultural track builds on the success of previous phases of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, which covered specialised content areas including economic, health and scientific content, in collaboration with government entities and strategic partners. The programme forms part of DPC’s ongoing efforts to develop skilled creators capable of producing specialised and responsible content that keeps pace with the evolving digital media landscape.