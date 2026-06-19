Youngest Emirati athlete wins by knockout in first professional boxing match in Dubai

DUBAI, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ammar Tayel, a member of the UAE national boxing team, has achieved a significant milestone for Emirati boxing, becoming the youngest Emirati boxer to compete in a professional bout and claim victory by knockout in his first professional appearance.

The achievement came during the Immortal Reign Professional Boxing Championship, held at The Galleria in Meydan, Dubai, where Tayel defeated Uganda's Davies Ariho by knockout in the 59kg weight category.

Mohammed Eid Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the UAE Boxing Federation, said the achievement reflects the continued progress of boxing in the UAE and the success of efforts to identify, develop and prepare national talent to compete at the highest levels.

He noted that Tayel's accomplishment represents an important milestone for the sport and demonstrates the ability of Emirati athletes to excel in professional competitions and achieve results that enhance the UAE's standing at regional and international sporting events.

For his part, Omar Al Kindi, Board Member of the UAE Boxing Federation and Chairman of the Professional Boxing Committee, said the achievement embodies the ongoing development of the sport in the country, supported by the significant backing provided to talented athletes and the opportunities made available to represent the UAE at various sporting events.