Boat with migrants capsizes north off Libya, leaving 51 dead or missing

TRIPOLI, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A boat carrying 61 migrants sank off the coast of the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk on 12th June, leaving 51 people dead or missing, the Al-Abreen Foundation for Migrants and Humanitarian Services said on Friday.

According to the foundation, only 10 migrants survived the incident. Sixteen bodies have so far been recovered from coastal areas, including Ain Al-Ghazala, Al-Qardaba, Akrimah, and Al-Qa'rah.

Search and recovery operations for the remaining missing migrants are still ongoing, it added.