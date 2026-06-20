Brazil's Cunha scores twice in 3-0 win as Haiti eliminated at World Cup

PHILADELPHIA, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Brazil forward Matheus Cunha rewarded manager Carlo Ancelotti’s backing with his first two goals at a World Cup as the five-times champions cruised to a 3-0 victory over Haiti on Friday to eliminate their opponents.

Vinicius Junior also scored in the first half and was the creator for both of Cunha's strikes before an apparent ​leg injury forced winger Raphinha off in the 40th minute.

Overall, it was a much-improved effort from the Selecao’s 1-1 draw against Morocco to open their tournament and a result that puts Brazil on four points above the Atlas Lions in Group C on goal difference.

Haiti became the first team at the World Cup out of contention for the knockout ‌phase after Morocco’s 1-0 win over Scotland, who have three points, earlier on Friday. Haiti are bottom with no ⁠points.