Brazil's Cunha scores twice in 3-0 win as Haiti eliminated at World Cup

PHILADELPHIA, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Brazil forward Matheus Cunha rewarded manager Carlo Ancelotti’s backing with his first two goals at a World Cup as the five-times champions cruised to a 3-0 victory over Haiti on Friday to eliminate their opponents.
Vinicius Junior also scored in the first half and was the creator for both of Cunha's strikes before an apparent leg injury forced winger Raphinha off in the 40th minute.
Overall, it was a much-improved effort from the Selecao’s 1-1 draw against Morocco to open their tournament and a result that puts Brazil on four points above the Atlas Lions in Group C on goal difference.
Haiti became the first team at the World Cup out of contention for the knockout phase after Morocco’s 1-0 win over Scotland, who have three points, earlier on Friday. Haiti are bottom with no points.