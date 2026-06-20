One killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A woman was killed, and nearly 1,700 tourists were evacuated due to a large fire at a hotel in the Dominican beach resort of Bayahibe, local authorities said on Friday.

An Italian tourist was killed in ​the fire at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel, the DAEH emergency service said in a statement.

Three people were taken to medical facilities and six others were treated on site, DAEH said. Those affected included ‌guests, visitors and emergency responders.

The fire was brought under control, but its causes were still being investigated, the operations centre said. Guests were moved to nearby hotels.