Paraguay hold on for 1-0 win over Türkiye despite Almirón red card

SANTA CLARA, California, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Paraguay scored early and then held on to beat Türkiye 1-0 at the World Cup today with 10 men after Miguel Almirón became the first player to be sent off at the tournament for covering his mouth in a confrontation.

Almirón had earlier set up Matias Galarza to score the only goal just over a minute into the match.

Paraguay kept their knock-out rounds bid alive with a first victory after losing their opener against the United States and will play Australia for an assured last-32 berth in the group finale next week.

Türkiye were meanwhile eliminated with a second straight defeat, coupled with the US team's victory against Australia earlier in the day. They are also yet to score at the tournament.

Paraguay's victory also means that the US have won Group D ahead of their last game against Türkiye.