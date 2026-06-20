Safeguarding human dignity core UAE principle, says Jawaher Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Family & Community Council and the UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, said the UAE and Sharjah remain steadfast in their belief that safeguarding human dignity is both a moral imperative and a defining value.

In a statement marking World Refugee Day, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher said that this conviction has long been embodied by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan, whose enduring commitment to humanitarian causes reflects a profound belief in the value of every human life.

"Guided by his vision that people are the foundation of all progress and prosperity, Sharjah continues to transform compassion into meaningful and sustainable initiatives that empower individuals and communities to rebuild their lives with dignity, resilience, and hope," Sheikha Jawaher said.

She added, "In the rhythm of our daily lives, we often overlook the blessings that quietly shape our existence: the security of a home, the support of loved ones, the opportunity for children to learn and thrive, and the freedom to move through the world with confidence and hope. Yet among all these blessings, none is more fundamental than the ability to live in safety and dignity—a privilege whose true value is most deeply understood by those who have been forced to endure life without it."

Sheikha Jawaher said humanitarian crises serve as a reminder that shared humanity is measured by the compassion shown to others, particularly those who have lost not only their homes but also the stability and security that once shaped their lives.

She highlighted the plight of refugee children and young people whose lives and aspirations have been disrupted by displacement, as well as families striving to maintain hope despite the hardships of forced migration.

"As we mark World Refugee Day, we reaffirm a collective commitment to building a world in which every person forced to flee can live in safety, dignity, and opportunity. The right to protection and a life of dignity transcends borders, cultures, and circumstances—it is an inherent right of every human being. Today, more than 115 million people around the world have been forcibly displaced, each carrying a story of loss, resilience, and the courage to begin again," Sheikha Jawaher added.

She called on the international community to view displacement not only as a humanitarian challenge but also as a shared human responsibility, stressing the importance of protecting and empowering future generations.

"Ultimately, the true measure of humanitarian action lies not in recognition or acknowledgement, but in the lives it transforms, the opportunities it creates, and the hope it restores through acts of genuine solidarity and compassion," Sheikha Jawaher said.