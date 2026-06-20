EPA strengthens UAE publishing presence at Beijing International Book Fair

BEIJING, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is leveraging the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) 2026 as a new platform to further strengthen the global presence of Emirati publishing, building on momentum generated by the UAE's participation as Guest of Honour at this year's event.

The association aims to deepen cooperation with China's publishing sector while expanding opportunities for Emirati publishers in one of the world's largest and most influential cultural markets.

From 17th to 21st June, EPA is participating through a dedicated stand and a special section within the UAE Pavilion, Al Bait Al Emirati, organised by the UAE Embassy in China in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture. Through its participation, the association is showcasing the UAE's publishing industry and promoting partnerships with Chinese publishers and cultural institutions to expand the reach of Emirati and Arab content in international markets.

The EPA delegation includes representatives from Ghaf Publishing, Ajyaal Publishing House, Kids Talents Book Trading, Thaqafa Publishing, and the Sharjah Archaeology Authority. The participation reflects the diversity of the UAE's cultural and creative sectors and the growing maturity of its publishing industry.

The agenda includes a professional networking event bringing together Emirati and Chinese publishers through direct meetings to explore cooperation opportunities, establish partnerships, and discuss publishing rights. The event aims to foster long-term professional relationships and strengthen the presence of Emirati and Arab content within the Chinese market.

The association will also organise a specialised panel discussion titled “Reading Trends in the Arab World and the People’s Republic of China: What Publishers Need to Know?”. Moderated by Emirati author Jamal Al Shehhi, Founder of Kuttab Publishing, the session will feature Amira BuKadra, President of the EPA Board and Founder of Ghaf Publishing; and Dr. Abdullah Alsharhan, Vice President of EPA and Founder of Ajyaal Publishing House.

The discussion will examine reading trends in both regions, including reader preferences, content consumption patterns and market developments, with the aim of providing practical insights for publishers seeking to enter new markets and build sustainable partnerships.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the EPA, said, “Our participation in the Beijing International Book Fair holds exceptional significance as the UAE is this year’s Guest of Honour. This occasion provides a prestigious platform to showcase the UAE’s cultural achievements and strengthen the presence of Emirati publishers within one of the world’s largest knowledge ecosystems.”

Al Kous said that this participation aligns with the UAE’s vision of positioning culture and knowledge as bridges for communication between people and as drivers of sustainable development.

"We look forward to building long-term professional relationships with our partners in China that will enhance knowledge exchange, open new markets for publishers and creators in both countries and further consolidate the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for publishing and knowledge," he added.

The participation carries added significance following the UAE's selection as Guest of Honour at BIBF 2026, reflecting the country's growing profile on the global cultural stage and its efforts to strengthen cultural dialogue and exchange with communities worldwide.