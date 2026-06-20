Sharjah Police records 99.7% sense of safety in 2025

SHARJAH, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said that the advanced results achieved by the Emirate of Sharjah in the Quality of Life Indicators issued by the Department of Statistics and Community Development, most notably a 99.7 percent safety index in 2025, reflect the success of the emirate’s comprehensive development vision.

The results were presented at the fifth meeting of the Sharjah Police’s Higher Leadership Council for 2026, attended by directors-general, their deputies, department heads and other officials.

Major General bin Amer said the results reflect the comprehensive development vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as the continued support of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The report showed that the daytime sense of safety reached 99.8 percent, while confidence in feeling safe at home at night stood at 99.7 percent. The indicator for feeling safe when walking alone outside at night reached 98.7 percent.

Community satisfaction with Sharjah Police’s crime-prevention role and confidence in its ability to combat crime both reached 99 percent, and satisfaction with support for crime victims also stood at 99 percent.

Traffic indicators showed a 16 percent reduction in road fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2025 and a 100 percent emergency response rate within target times.

The meeting also reviewed strong performance across family protection, community responsibility and environmental initiatives, reinforcing Sharjah’s standing as a leading model for security, stability and quality of life.