Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Department, CBUAE MoU signing

SHARJAH, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Judicial Department and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE).

The MoU was signed at H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed’s office at the University of Sharjah in the presence of Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE. The agreement was signed by Judge Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the Judicial Department, and Fatima Abdullah Al Jabri, Assistant Governor of the CBUAE for the Financial Crimes, Market Conduct and Consumer Protection Sector.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between the two entities to enhance the efficiency and speed of implementing judicial rulings and decisions related to the Central Bank's areas of responsibility.

It also seeks to benefit from successful experiences in electronic linking, automation, and the use of artificial intelligence to accelerate the execution of judicial rulings, improve coordination between judicial authorities and financial institutions, and enhance service quality.

Under the agreement, the two sides will develop a joint action plan to identify challenges, propose solutions and establish advanced mechanisms for electronic integration and the deployment of AI tools, while streamlining administrative and technical procedures.

These measures will enhance the swift and effective implementation of judgments, orders, and decisions issued by the courts and prosecutions of the Emirate of Sharjah, while aligning procedures with the approved judicial systems and developing effective communication channels to address the relevant technical and technological aspects.

The MoU also outlines enhancing the exchange of experiences, knowledge, and professional visits between both parties, benefiting from the bank’s expertise in financial crimes, anti-money laundering and monetary and banking developments through training programmes and workshops for judges and members of the Public Prosecution.