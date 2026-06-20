UAE President’s Cup makes history at San Siro with first-ever Group 1 Arabian race

MILAN, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Milan's San Siro racecourse will host the fifth leg of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses series on Sunday, as the prestigious championship continues to expand its global profile with the support of the UAE leadership.

The Italy leg is the third European stop of the 33rd edition’s global calendar — a season spanning 19 international legs across four continents with total prize money exceeding AED20 million.

The race at San Siro will be run over 2,100 metres on dirt, in the Group 1 category for Purebred Arabian horses aged four years and above, with the competition set to begin at 18:20 Milan time. The Group 1 status marks a milestone not just for this Cup, but for Italian racing — making this the only Group 1 race on the entire 2026 Italian galloping calendar.

The Italy leg has earned its reputation as one of the premier stages for Arabian horse racing in Europe, attracting elite stables from Italy, France, and beyond.

The 2026 field of 10 runners is among the strongest assembled in this race’s history: AA Lahab, Al Zeer, Altajani VDC, Buraaq, Delirio, Galateo, Lino, Moshrif, Orlando Go, and RB Burn The Bill.

Since its debut as a Listed race in 2017, the Italy leg has grown in stature every year, from Group 3 in 2019, to Group 2 in 2020, and now Group 1 in 2026.

Previous champions include Lightning Bolt (2017), Fazza Al Khalediah (2018), Akoya (2019), Jaazmah Athbah (2020), Hayyan (2021), Jarif (2022 and 2023), Ska de l'Aigle (2024) and HM Alchahine (2025).

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, said, “The Italian leg represents one of the most important stages on the agenda of this Prestigious Cup"

Its distinguished position in the European Arabian horse racing scene has grown steadily over the years — and its elevation to Group 1 in 2026 reflects the quality of what has been built here, with the continuous support of the UAE leadership, he added.

“We are proud of the achievements the Italian leg has delivered — in the quality of participation from elite owners, breeders, and jockeys, and in cementing the presence of the Purebred Arabian horse in Italian and European racecourses. This aligns with the mission of the Prestigious Cup: to support the Arabian horse racing system and elevate its standing globally," Al Dhaheri said.