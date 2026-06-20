At least seven people killed in Pakistan blast

ISLAMABAD, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- At least seven people were killed in a powerful blast in Pakistan's north-western province bordering Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday.

The attack took place in the Bannu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where a private vehicle carrying passengers was targeted with a homemade bomb in the early morning.

"At least seven people were killed, and another three were seriously wounded," a local police official said.

He added that the security forces have cordoned off the area and started investigations into the incident.