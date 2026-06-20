Ministry of Education previews pioneering AI practices in Korea

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education (MoE), explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation and strategic partnerships in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), education, teacher professional development, talent cultivation, future skills, educational innovation and digital transformation during an official visit to the Republic of Korea.

The visit supports the UAE’s ongoing efforts to build a world-class educational ecosystem that prepares future generations to lead the knowledge economy and enhance the country’s global competitiveness.

The visit reflects MoE’s commitment to leveraging leading international expertise to advance education, envision the future of learning in the era of AI and foster collaboration with global educational and research institutions that drive transformation in educational policies and practices.

During the visit, Al Qasim met with EunOk Choi, Vice Minister of the Korean Ministry of Education, alongside several leaders in education, research and innovation. Both parties discussed means of collaboration in AI, the development of educational capabilities, the enhancement of future skills and the promotion of sustainable educational transformation.

Meetings held during the visit focused on the future of education in the age of AI, global best practices in curriculum development, teacher empowerment, modernising assessment systems and leveraging data and smart technologies to improve educational quality and operational efficiency.

Discussions also covered strengthening integration between education and the national economy and preparing national talents for future industries.

In his meeting with EunOk Choi, Al Qasim discussed national policies related to AI in education, mechanisms for capacity building, skill development for both teachers and students and future trends that contribute to building more flexible, efficient and globally adaptable educational systems.

Furthermore, at Seoul National University, he was briefed on advanced programmes for preparing and qualifying teachers and educational leaders. He also explored the pivotal role of scientific research in developing pedagogical practices and formulating educational policies, including the integration of AI into teacher-training programmes and teaching methodologies.

Recognising the importance of nurturing individuals from an early stage, Al Qasim met with representatives of the Korea Institute of Child Care and Education (KICCE) to discuss pioneering policies and practices that support school readiness and elevate the quality of early childhood education through research, data and evidence-based policymaking.

He also reviewed the Republic of Korea's leading initiatives in talent development and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education during meetings with the Korea Foundation for Science and Creativity (KOSAC) and Seoul Science High School.

Both parties reviewed national programmes designed to foster critical thinking, creativity, scientific research and innovation, with the aim of preparing future generations to lead knowledge-driven and technological sectors.

Additionally, Al Qasim was briefed on Korea's pioneering experiences in deploying AI and digital transformation to advance education, enhance system efficiency, empower teachers and support data-driven decision-making. He also discussed best practices in curriculum development, assessments and aligning educational outcomes with future skills and the demands of the modern economy.

He was further briefed on advanced models of educational system management, support for gifted students, enhancing students' scientific and technological capabilities, as well as leading practices in technical and vocational education linked to strategic sectors, which contribute to preparing future-ready national talent to lead the economy of the future.

Al Qasim emphasised that AI is no longer merely a technological choice, but a primary driver reshaping global education. He noted that educational systems best equipped to leverage its potential will be the most successful in equipping generations with the knowledge, skills and agility required to lead the future.

He added that the UAE and the Republic of Korea share a vision centred on investing in human capital, innovation and technology as fundamental pillars of sustainable development. He affirmed that this visit opens new horizons for collaboration, knowledge exchange and the development of initiatives that support educational transformation and contribute to building smarter, more efficient and future-ready educational systems.

Al Qasim concluded that the success of the Republic of Korea in teacher empowerment, AI integration, curricula, assessment, talent cultivation and aligning education with the national economy present an inspiring model.

He noted that leveraging these best practices will support the UAE's efforts to consolidate its global standing as a global hub for education, innovation and human capital development.