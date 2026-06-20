Mohammed bin Rashid approves restructuring of ECI Board of Directors under chairmanship of Thani Al Zeyoudi

DUBAI, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a decision to restructure the Board of Directors of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade.

The new board comprises Ahmed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank (EDB); Khalil Fadel Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX); Mohamed Ali Al Kamali, Chief Executive of Trade and Industry at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Mohammed Sharaf, Executive Director of Operations and Investment Attraction, Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department of Port and Customs, Ajman; Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chief Executive Officer, Investment and Development Office, Ras Al Khaimah; Mariam Abdulla Al Matroushi, Deputy Director-General of the Finance Department, Fujairah; Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Bank, UAE; Omer Elamin, Chief Executive Officer of Orient Insurance Company (PJSC); Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan; and Bart Pattyn, Independent Non-Executive Director at Argenta Bank & Insurance and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee of Argenta Assuranties.

Al Zeyoudi said the restructure of the board marks an important step in advancing the company's policies and operations and achieving its institutional objectives of facilitating the flow of UAE exports to global markets.

He said the board, with its broad leadership experience and specialised expertise across multiple sectors, will work to realise the company's vision and mission of empowering national exports and supporting non-oil foreign trade, thereby contributing to sustainable economic growth and the UAE's development agenda.

Al Zeyoudi added that, supported by the forward-looking vision and guidance of the UAE leadership, the country continues to strengthen its position as a leading regional and global hub for trade, exports and re-exports.

"In line with our national responsibilities and strategic vision, Etihad Credit Insurance will continue to contribute to the sustainable growth of non-oil foreign trade, exports and re-exports as key drivers of economic development," he said.

He added that the company will further strengthen its strategic partnerships and enhance its export credit insurance and trade finance solutions in line with the UAE's national economic and trade objectives.

Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of ECI, said the restructure of the board represents an important milestone in the company's journey.

She said the new board brings together distinguished leaders with extensive experience across government, financial, investment, banking and credit sectors under the chairmanship of Dr. Al Zeyoudi.

Al Mazrouei added that the company will continue to strengthen its role as a key driver of foreign trade and non-oil export growth, in line with the UAE's goals of advancing sustainable economic growth and enhancing economic diversification.