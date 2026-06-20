UAE Ambassador to China honours Emirati participants at Beijing International Book Fair

BEIJING, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, has hosted a reception honouring Emirati institutions, publishers, and authors participating in the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair.

The United Arab Emirates is the Guest of Honour at this year’s five-day fair, which concludes on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Al Hammadi said the UAE's prominent presence at the exhibition reflects its growing status on the international cultural stage.

"The selection of the UAE as the Guest of Honour reflects the depth of UAE-China relations and their continuous development across various sectors, particularly in culture and knowledge exchange, especially within the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries," Al Hammadi added.

The UAE Pavilion, Al Bait Al Emarati, served as the centrepiece for the country's delegation, hosting literary, intellectual, and heritage events designed to promote UAE publishing, translation, and creative industries to Chinese audiences.

The UAE delegation includes representatives from several national cultural, media, and academic bodies, alongside creative professionals and traditional heritage performing groups.