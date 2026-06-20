Electricity demand in Italy rises 2.1% in May

ROME, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Italy’s electricity demand rose 2.1 percent in May compared with the same month last year, reaching 24.8 terawatt-hours (TWh), according to data published by grid operator Terna.

Renewable energy sources covered 52.8 percent of national electricity demand during the month, compared with 57.7 percent in May 2025.

Industrial electricity consumption also continued to grow. According to Terna's IMCEI index, which tracks electricity use by around 1,000 energy-intensive industrial companies, calendar-adjusted monthly data showed average annual growth of 5 percent since November 2024.

Among renewable sources, hydroelectric generation fell 38.5 percent, while biomass output declined 7.3 percent and geothermal generation dropped 5.8 percent. In contrast, wind power generation rose 14.5 percent and solar output increased 19.3 percent.

Solar power was the leading renewable source in May, with generation increasing by 975 gigawatt-hours (GWh), driven mainly by additional installed capacity, which contributed 842 GWh, and higher solar irradiation, which added 133 GWh.