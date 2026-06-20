Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on airport in Niger’s capital

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Diori Hamani Airport in Niamey, the capital of Niger, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Saturday, the council reaffirmed its firm rejection of such terrorist and criminal acts, which are contrary to the teachings of Islam, all divine religions, human values and international norms and conventions.

The council called for decisive action against violent and terrorist groups seeking to spread havoc and undermine security and stability. It also stressed the importance of strengthening efforts to counter hate speech and extremist ideologies, while promoting the values of dialogue, tolerance, coexistence and peace.

The Muslim Council of Elders extended its condolences to the government and people of Niger, as well as to the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.