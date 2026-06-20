UAE calls for stronger Euro-Mediterranean-Gulf economic, parliamentary cooperation

MARRAKECH, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker for the Federal National Council (FNC), said economic cooperation, parliamentary engagement and the exchange of expertise between Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf countries are essential to addressing rapid economic and technological changes and advancing sustainable development.

Speaking at the 4th edition of the Marrakesh Parliamentary Economic Forum for the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf Region, Ghobash said the region possesses the resources, markets and expertise needed to build a successful model of economic and development cooperation.

He said the forum provides an important platform for transforming shared aspirations into practical initiatives, projects and partnerships that benefit the peoples of the region.

Ghobash stressed that economic integration, trade and investment promotion, infrastructure and logistics development, and knowledge-sharing are key drivers of sustainable development and competitiveness.

He said investment in people remains central to development, highlighting the importance of empowering young people, improving education and training, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and increasing women's participation in economic activity.

Ghobash noted that advances in technology, the digital economy and artificial intelligence offer significant opportunities to boost economic growth and improve quality of life, underscoring the need for continued investment in innovation, digital infrastructure and skills development.

He also highlighted the importance of sustainability, saying investment in the green economy, clean energy and innovative solutions can support economic growth and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Ghobash said the UAE has adopted a development model focused on human capital, economic diversification, innovation and sustainability, while continuing to expand partnerships around the world to promote shared prosperity and long-term growth.

He emphasised the role of parliaments in supporting development through modern legislation, strengthening the investment environment, promoting innovation, and upholding transparency and good governance.

Parliamentary diplomacy, he said, serves as an effective channel for dialogue, knowledge exchange and support for initiatives that strengthen economic and development cooperation.

Ghobash called on parliaments to continue supporting development efforts through legislative reforms, economic initiatives and stronger engagement among stakeholders to address emerging challenges and opportunities.

He said the shared capabilities and ambitions of Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf countries provide a strong foundation for deeper cooperation and the development of partnerships that promote sustainable growth and prosperity across the region.

Ghobash expressed hope that the forum would lead to practical initiatives and partnerships that further strengthen cooperation and support sustainable development and shared prosperity.

He also highlighted the UAE's longstanding ties with Morocco, saying relations between the two countries continue to grow across various sectors under the guidance of their leaderships, strengthening cooperation and partnership.