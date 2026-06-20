Dubai WoodShow 2026 to open June 22

DUBAI, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 400 exhibitors from over 45 countries will gather in Dubai next week for the Dubai WoodShow 2026, an international trade exhibition focusing on the automation and digital supply chain technologies reshaping the global timber industry.

The three-day event, running from 22nd to 24th June at the Dubai World Trade Centre, features over 600 international brands and five dedicated country pavilions.

With the timber trade becoming increasingly shaped by supply chain shifts, evolving sourcing strategies, and the growing need for speed, visibility, and operational efficiency, this year’s edition of Dubai WoodShow places strong focus on AI, automation, smart logistics, and digital supply chain systems that are transforming how wood products are sourced, moved, and delivered across markets.o

The exhibition presents practical innovations designed to strengthen operational performance, accelerate decision-making, and support more agile, responsive business operations. It further underscores how technology is driving stronger supply chain coordination and more efficient trade flows across the sector.

Dubai WoodShow offers exhibitors direct access to a highly targeted audience actively seeking advanced machinery, processing solutions, digital tools, sourcing partnerships, and smarter trade capabilities. It serves as a high-value platform to showcase innovation, strengthen market presence, and engage with buyers and decision-makers from across regional and international markets.

For visitors, the exhibition provides direct access to the solutions shaping a more efficient and connected wood industry, with a strong focus on technologies that enhance supply chain visibility, improve operational performance, and support smarter trade execution.

The exhibition also underscores Dubai’s growing influence in shaping the future of international timber trade. Supported by advanced logistics infrastructure, strategic global connectivity, and its established position as a gateway linking major producing regions with high-demand markets, Dubai continues to offer a highly competitive environment for companies seeking to expand market access, strengthen distribution capabilities, and enhance cross-border trade performance.