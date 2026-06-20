Dubai to host World Green Economy Summit on October 21-22

DUBAI, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The 12th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will be held on 21st-22nd October at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme "From Success to Scale: Showcasing the Green Economy".

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the summit is organised by World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The summit will bring together decision-makers, business leaders, investors and experts in resilience and infrastructure, along with key representatives from government, the private sector and academia.

It will showcase practical, scalable solutions and focus on effective approaches to speed up the transition towards a low-carbon economy while strengthening the link between economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO, said that the World Green Economy Summit has consolidated its position as a leading global platform that advances international dialogue and unifies efforts to address climate change and accelerate the transition to a sustainable green economy.

He added, "Since its inception, the summit has supported His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's vision to establish Dubai as a global hub for future-focused solutions and a comprehensive platform for building quality partnerships that drive climate action and enhance sustainable development pathways globally."

This year, the summit will shed light on a pivotal stage in the global transition to a green economy, he said. The green transition is no longer a future aspiration but a present reality, driven by proven technologies and innovative business models delivering scalable returns.

WGES 2026 will focus on accelerating the adoption of climate solutions and scaling successful models to support economic growth and strengthen resilience across sectors.

The summit underscores the need to move beyond showcasing success stories towards expanding and scaling them, and accelerating their implementation on the ground.

WGES 2026 will highlight four main thematic pillars: energy technology and infrastructure; business strategy and transition; water and food security; and finance. It will also explore three cross-cutting themes, including artificial intelligence as one of the green economy’s most powerful enablers for advancing climate projects.

The themes also address governance as the critical link between ambition and delivery, alongside system enablers such as supply chains and the circular economy. Together, these themes reflect the summit’s broad agenda and its response to rapid global changes.

The summit will also show how the green transition is already underway, supporting the adoption of innovative solutions across clean energy, sustainable infrastructure, green finance, water and food security. These efforts contribute to global and regional climate and development goals, reinforcing the UAE and Dubai’s leadership in climate action and offering practical models that can be applied at scale.