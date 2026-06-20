5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Greece, no impact felt in Egypt: NRIAG

CAIRO, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Egyptian National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG) stated that an earthquake struck on Saturday, with its epicentre located in the sea area near Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.

The tremor occurred at 12:37:29 UTC on 20th June, registering a magnitude of 5.12 on the Richter scale at a depth of 24.8 kilometres.

NRIAG said the earthquake was monitored by its seismic network, noting that the epicentre was located approximately 611 kilometres from Marsa Matrouh.

The institute confirmed that no reports had been received of the quake being felt inside Egypt, and no losses in lives or property were recorded.