Hamdan bin Zayed chairs 2nd Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi board meeting in 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has chaired the agency’s second board meeting of 2026, during which he commended EAD’s efforts and strategic initiatives that continue to enhance environmental excellence, community health and quality of life across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting, held at Al Nakheel Palace, was attended by Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Dr Tarek Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; and Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that Abu Dhabi's achievements in environmental protection and natural resource conservation reflect the vision and continued support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the nation's sustainable development journey and his commitment to establishing the UAE as a global model for environmental sustainability and water security.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed EAD’s key performance indicators, which demonstrated tangible improvements in environmental quality and biodiversity across Abu Dhabi. Air quality compliance with national standards reached approximately 98 per cent, achieving the target set for the reporting period. In the marine environment, the microbial water quality indicator maintained an optimal score of 100%, while the Sustainable Fishing Index remained at its ideal level of 100%. The Marine Water Eutrophication Index reached 85.5%.

The board also reviewed EAD’s efforts to strengthen the emirate’s emergency water supply resilience, particularly initiatives related to groundwater fields and wells. These efforts included field assessments across eight locations in Al Dhafra and Al Ain regions, the survey of approximately 520 wells, and the selection of Umm Ghafah, Al Shuwaib and Kashunah as groundwater supply areas for four desalination plants with a combined production capacity of up to 30,000 cubic metres. Additionally, a governance framework for groundwater management has been developed in coordination with relevant stakeholders.

The meeting highlighted EAD’s achievements in biodiversity conservation during 2026, reflecting a comprehensive programme of terrestrial and marine initiatives that reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in environmental science. As part of its ongoing efforts to restore vegetation cover and protect natural habitats across the emirate, EAD launched aerial seed dispersal programmes involving more than 10 million seeds for 2026 and 2027.

Meanwhile, Jaywun, the most advanced environmental research vessel in the Middle East, continued its field operations during 2026, completing 2,868 kilometres of scientific surveys and collecting 206 environmental samples across 81 locations. Since its launch in 2023, the vessel has covered more than 50,300 kilometres in total survey distance.

EAD continued to advance its marine ecosystem enhancement efforts, with the Abu Dhabi Coral Gardens initiative cultivating 302,415 coral colonies since the beginning of the year, bringing the cumulative total to 1.8 million colonies since the project was launched. In addition, more than 12,700 artificial reef modules have been produced as part of the emirate’s coral reef rehabilitation programme.

As part of its terrestrial conservation efforts, EAD carried out approximately 14,000 field patrols within and beyond protected areas, covering a total area of 60,000 square kilometres. These patrols identified around 400 violations, reflecting the rigour of the agency’s field oversight. EAD also issued 162 permits for access to protected areas.

The agency intensified its efforts to control harmful species within protected areas and terrestrial habitats, recording approximately 870 control interventions, representing a 55%increase. These efforts contribute to healthier ecosystems and the long-term vitality of biodiversity across the emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed EAD’s achievements in environmental quality, supported by an integrated regulatory and legislative framework spanning licensing, inspection and enforcement. During the reporting period, EAD issued approximately 2,400 environmental licences across industrial, commercial, development and waste management sectors, and conducted around 1,220 field inspections, resulting in an environmental compliance rate of 89%.

To counter visual pollution, EAD identified 181 illegal waste dumping sites using artificial intelligence technologies and took the necessary measures to remove them. The agency developed the region’s first roadmap to address transboundary pollutants affecting both the marine environment and air quality, further positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional leader in environmental protection and the pursuit of a cleaner, healthier environment.

The board reviewed the latest developments at Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital, which continues to provide distinguished services for falcon and wildlife care. Between January and May 2026, the hospital treated approximately 1,700 falcons and conducted 29,215 laboratory tests, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global hub for falcon care and the safeguarding of the emirate’s environmental heritage.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised EAD’s role in raising environmental awareness across the community, noting that the agency’s achievements and pioneering projects demonstrate the power of science and institutional collaboration in protecting and conserving nature, and directed EAD’s team to continue advancing excellence across the environmental sector in ways that further enhance quality of life throughout the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and support its sustainable development journey.