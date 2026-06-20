FNC participates in session on economic integration challenges at Marrakech Parliamentary Economic Forum

MARRAKESH, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Rashid Al Abdi, member of the Federal National Council (FNC), participated in the 4th edition of the House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco, Marrakesh Parliamentary Economic Forum for the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf Region, currently hosted by the House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco.

During a session entitled “Global Challenges to Economic Integration, Free Trade and Public Debt,” Al Abdi said that free trade is facing a clear decline due to protectionist policies, the imposition of restrictions and customs tariffs, and the use of economic tools as political leverage.

He noted that regional tensions and disruptions to maritime routes have increased transportation, energy and insurance costs, weakening trade and investment flows.

He stressed that the issue is no longer the lack of agreements, but rather the erosion of trust and stability, as well as the tendency of some countries to protect their domestic markets at the expense of economic openness and international integration.

Al Abdi highlighted the UAE’s position that free trade is the cornerstone of any advanced and sustainable regional integration framework. He noted that the UAE economy has become one of the region’s leading models in trade liberalisation and expansion at both regional and international levels, with the country’s foreign trade reaching approximately AED3.8 trillion in 2025.

He added that the UAE maintains that any threat to regional security, maritime routes, freedom of trade and energy supplies has a direct impact on the global economy and sustainable development. In this regard, the UAE firmly rejects any actions aimed at undermining regional security and stability or disrupting international trade, given their serious repercussions on supply chains, energy markets and investor confidence.

Al Abdi emphasised that safeguarding regional stability has become an economic and developmental necessity that directly affects the interests of peoples and the future of sustainable development.