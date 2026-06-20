UAE Judo wins bronze at Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam

ULAANBAATAR, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE national team athlete Bishrel Khurudi secured a bronze medal in the women’s under-52 kg category at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2026, held in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar with the participation of 454 athletes representing 58 countries.

Khurudi claimed the bronze medal after defeating Spain’s Torro Soler in the bronze-medal contest. She delivered a strong performance throughout the competition, recording victories over opponents from South Korea and Mongolia before falling in the semifinal to Japan’s Uta Abe, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, who went on to win the gold medal in the event.

The UAE national team will conclude its participation in the tournament tomorrow with several bouts in the heavier weight categories. Eliza Letif (under 78 kg) will face the winner of the match between Serbia’s Melik Azabek and Austria’s Elena Dengg.

In the men’s competition, Aram Grigorian (under 90 kg) will meet Italy’s Christian Parlati, while teammate Zafar Kostoev (under 100 kg) will take on Croatia’s Zlatko Kumric. In the over-100 kg category, Omar Maroof is set to face Türkiye’s Ertugrul Munir.

The bronze medal represents another positive achievement for UAE judo on the international stage and provides strong momentum ahead of the final day of competition.