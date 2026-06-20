Minister of Family stresses fathers' vital role in family, national development on Father’s Day

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, affirmed that fathers constitute a fundamental pillar of the family, given their pivotal role in nurturing and guiding, instilling values, and fostering self-confidence in their children.

She noted that a father’s positive presence in the life of his family is directly reflected in family stability, social cohesion, and the upbringing of responsible generations capable of shaping the future.

Marking Father’s Day, she stated, “This occasion brings to mind an enduring national legacy exemplified by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the Founding Fathers, who set an exceptional example of fatherhood, leadership, and giving. Sheikh Zayed was a wise father to his children and to the people of the UAE, and through his humanitarian approach, he instilled values that the wise leadership continues to uphold across society, founded on compassion, solidarity, care for people, and the empowerment of families.”

The Minister of Family further explained that the UAE has established an integrated framework to strengthen the role of fathers through awareness programmes, community initiatives, and support services that help parents navigate contemporary educational and social challenges while encouraging their active engagement in their children’s lives.

She added that the “Year of Family” further underscores this national commitment by promoting stronger family bonds and reinforcing relationships among family members, thereby affirming the father’s role as an essential partner in raising children and shaping their future.

The Minister of Family also noted that honouring fathers is, in essence, a tribute to dedication, responsibility, and exemplary leadership. It is also a salute to every father who has contributed to building a stable family, instilled in his children love for their homeland and pride in its values, and devoted himself to creating a brighter and more prosperous future for generations to come.