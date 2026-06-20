UAE Embassy, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation bring spirit of soccer to Conestoga Park in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Today, UAE Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba joined Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) CEO Madeline Bell, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson, Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. and West Philadelphia Soccer Academy (WPSA) to celebrate the completion of a brand-new, year-round soccer field at Conestoga Park in West Philadelphia, made possible through a contribution from the UAE Embassy and CHOP.

“As Philadelphia welcomes the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the UAE is proud to support the next generation of players right here in this city,” said Ambassador Al Otaiba. “This field at Conestoga Park is more than a gift of infrastructure. It is an expression of the values we share: that sport builds character and that children deserve safe spaces to grow. The friendship between the UAE and the United States is best measured in what we build together."

“The Conestoga Soccer Field is a unique example of how global collaboration can benefit local communities — and the children who live in them," said CHOP CEO Madeline Bell. "CHOP is proud to be part of the Philadelphia community and thrilled that our collaboration with the UAE and City of Philadelphia made this possible.”

"Conestoga Park is an important community asset for West Philadelphia," said Commissioner Slawson. "This project, made possible through the support of the UAE Embassy and CHOP, reflects the commitment of Mayor Parker and the City of Philadelphia to investing in young people and expanding access to quality recreation, helping more youth learn, play, and advance both on and off the field."

"Every child watching the World Cup in Philadelphia right now is dreaming of playing the beautiful game. Since 1994, WPSA has been the only soccer club in West Philadelphia, and for the first time, we have a home field worthy of those dreams. Safe, accessible and free to use, this field tells every young person in this neighborhood that the World Cup is not just something you watch — it is something you can be part of," said Sylvester Corbie, WPSA Director and Head Coach.

"The 4th District continues to grow as a destination for recreational opportunity, and this new field at Conestoga Park is a tremendous addition," said Councilmember Jones Jr. "I am grateful to CHOP and the UAE Embassy for their investment in our community and our children."

CHOP has a long-standing relationship with the UAE, formalised through agreements with major UAE health entities. That partnership spans direct clinical care for Emirati children, medical education, joint research and specialist training programs, all aimed at advancing pediatric expertise and healthcare across the region.

The new field at Conestoga Park is the latest in a series of UAE Embassy-supported soccer fields built in underserved communities across the United States. The program has already provided thousands of children with access to quality playing fields and free coaching in Boston, New York City (Harlem, Brooklyn and the Bronx), Miami, East Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Cleveland, Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Washington, DC.