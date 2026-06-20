Europe swelters as heatwave intensifies - with temperatures of up to 44C

CAPITALS, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- An ongoing heatwave has triggered weather warnings across Europe, with several nations - including the UK - bracing for what could be one of the hottest June days on record, Sky News reported.

France is introducing red and amber heat warnings to keep people safe in the heat, and there's a chance the UK could record its highest-ever temperature for June next week.

The Met Office says the low 30s are likely in southern England on Sunday, before the heat is expected to "expand and intensify" on Monday and Tuesday.

Humidity is set to be higher than last month's heatwave and the "tropical night" threshold - where temperatures don't fall below 20C (68F) - will be met in some areas.

In France Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, called a crisis meeting with 14 of his ministers this morning, with red and amber heat warnings active in 80 of the country's departments.

A significant temperature rise is expected across France from Sunday until at least Tuesday, with around 53.5 million people, or more than three-quarters of the French population, affected by the red and amber warnings on Sunday, according to an AFP count based on population estimates of the departments concerned.

Monday could see average temperatures across mainland France reaching their hottest ever, while top temperatures in many areas could peak between 37C and 42C (99F-108F) - levels which in some places would be unprecedented for any month of the year.

Spain is also seeing an ongoing heatwave, with red and orange weather alerts in place for Monday and Tuesday, which are expected to be the hottest days.

Temperatures of 37-39C (98.6-102.2F) are expected on Tuesday across the interior of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, and 40-42C (104-107.6F) in the Tagus, Guadiana, and Guadalquivir valleys, according to AEMET, the Spanish Met Office.

Portugal too is heating up, with the hottest temperatures expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, and temperatures expected to climb as high as 42C (107.6F), according to IPMA, the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere.

Most of Germany is also under a heat warning, according to Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD), Germany's official weather service, with temperatures approaching 38C (100.4F).

Italy too is bracing for a heatwave, with unusually high temperatures expected to hit the peninsula over the weekend.

According to the weather forecast website IlMeteo.it, temperatures in northern and central regions are set to reach 40C (104F) for the first time this year in several cities.

All countries are under storm alerts as well.

Meanwhile, scientists say climate change is ​making heatwaves more frequent and intense across Europe, raising the risk of health emergencies ⁠and economic disruption during the summer months.