UAE proposes creation of Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf Artificial Intelligence Centre at Marrakech Economic Parliamentary Forum

MARRAKECH, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal National Council (FNC) participated in he Fourth Edition of the Marrakech Economic Parliamentary Forum, which was convened from 19 to 20 June by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) and the House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco in partnership with the Parliamentary Network of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a session, entitled “Fostering Investment in Artificial Intelligence and the Creation of a Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf AI Hub”, FNC member Dr. Ahmed Al Mansouri said:''Artificial intelligence has now become the most influential factor in the global economy, serving as a key tool for managing economies, analyzing markets, advancing industry, improving government services, and strengthening food, healthcare, and education security.''

He noted that countries capable of developing artificial intelligence have gained a genuine competitive advantage in the global economy, and that the technological gap has become one of the main causes of economic and developmental disparities among nations.

He highlighted the United Arab Emirates’ early vision in investing in artificial intelligence, noting that it was among the first countries to adopt a national AI strategy, establish a dedicated ministry for AI, and build international partnerships to strengthen and diversify investment in this sector.

The establishment of the UAE–US Artificial Intelligence Campus in Abu Dhabi, with a capacity of 5 gigawatts, marked a major milestone, as it is the largest supercomputing complex outside the United States. Investments directed toward artificial intelligence exceeded AED 543 billion during 2024 and 2025, he explained.

Al Mansoori added that the UAE views artificial intelligence as a platform for international cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the development of strategic partnerships. From this perspective, the Federal National Council proposes enhancing joint investment in AI technologies and establishing a Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf Artificial Intelligence Centre. The centre would serve as a platform for research, investment, and legislative cooperation, while facilitating expertise exchange, capacity building, innovation support, and the development of governance frameworks that ensure the responsible and secure use of these technologies.

In conclusion, Al Mansoori emphasised that a more sustainable, equitable, and stable global economic future will largely depend on countries’ ability to keep pace with the technological revolution, invest in knowledge, and foster an innovation-driven economy.