FMs of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and US official discuss regional issues

CAIRO, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty held a quadrilateral meeting on Saturday with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, and Senior Advisor to the US President for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos to consult on regional crises of mutual interest.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Tamim Khallaf stated that the meeting witnessed an in-depth exchange of views on regional files, including the Iranian file following the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, emphasissing the importance of building on this step to reduce tensions and enhance regional stability.

The meeting also addressed developments in Libya, stressing the importance of supporting efforts to preserve Libya's unity, respect its sovereignty, advance the political process, and unify state institutions.

The spokesperson added that the meeting also covered the latest developments regarding the Palestinian cause, particularly in the Gaza Strip, as well as the situation in Africa and ways to enhance joint cooperation to support security on the continent.