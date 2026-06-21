Forbes Middle East Building The Future Summit to take place in Abu Dhabi on June 23–24

ABU DHABI, 21st June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Forbes Middle East will host the second edition of the Building the Future Summit 2026 in Abu Dhabi on 23rd and 24th June, bringing together an influential gathering of decision-makers, business leaders, and industry experts to discuss the future of urban development and sustainable infrastructure across the Middle East and North Africa.

Held in partnership with ONE Development, the summit will showcase the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of infrastructure and urban development, with a focus on smart cities, sustainable planning, and emerging investment opportunities across the region.

The event will also highlight the role of integrated infrastructure in driving economic growth and sustainability, while exploring how sectors including energy, mobility, housing, water, artificial intelligence (AI), and data centers can work together within a connected ecosystem that supports long-term development.

The summit is expected to attract more than 3,000 participants, including government leaders, industry executives, global investors, and pioneers from key sectors, alongside representatives from ministries, sovereign entities, developers, and infrastructure bodies.

Featured speakers include Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; Eng. Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Eng. Mohamed Al Mansoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs; Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance; Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Belajer Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, CEO, Registration Authority, Abu Dhabi Global Market; Eng. Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development Directorate, Department of Municipalities and Transport; Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government; Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Director-General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman, ONE Development and ONE Holding.

The summit sessions will address a range of topics shaping the future of infrastructure, including project financing, smart technologies, future-focused architecture, and the development of inclusive, people-centric communities.

Discussions will also examine ways to strengthen the UAE’s global competitiveness and leadership in the sector, while highlighting the importance of enhanced collaboration between government entities and the private sector to accelerate infrastructure development, drive innovation, and improve efficiency and sustainability.

Eng. Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The future of infrastructure will be defined by the integration of sustainability, innovation, and advanced technologies. The UAE continues to adopt a forward-looking approach that combines clean energy, digital transformation, and resilient infrastructure to support economic growth and enhance quality of life. Through collaboration between the public and private sectors, we are accelerating the development of future-ready systems that leverage artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and smart solutions to create sustainable, efficient, and resilient cities for generations to come.”

He added, “The Forbes Middle East Building the Future Summit provides an important platform to exchange knowledge, explore emerging opportunities, and strengthen partnerships that will contribute to shaping the next generation of cities, energy systems, and infrastructure.”

Commenting on the summit, Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said, “The second edition of the Building the Future Summit comes at a time when the region is witnessing unprecedented momentum in city-building and infrastructure development, driven by technological transformation, sustainable growth priorities, and the increasing need for more resilient and future-ready development models. Against this backdrop, the summit provides a platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas around the trends that will shape the next generation of cities and communities across the region.”

Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development and ONE Holding, said, “At a time of evolving market dynamics, the Forbes Middle East Building the Future Summit offers an important platform to highlight the UAE real estate sector’s resilience, innovation, and global appeal. Guided by visionary leadership, stability, world-class infrastructure, and a secure business environment, the UAE continues to attract investors and end-users, while accelerating AI adoption to shape a smarter, more sustainable future for the industry.”

Building the Future Summit 2026 will introduce several initiatives designed to strengthen the practical impact of its discussions and outcomes. These include recognizing outstanding leaders from the construction sector through the Construction Leaders Recognition Awards, alongside the Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders 2026 ceremony.

The summit will also engage emerging young leaders, providing them with a platform to contribute recommendations and insights that support the continued advancement of the sector.

The summit is supported by a range of partners from both the public and private sectors, including the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and principal partner ONE Development, alongside AHS Properties, Morshedy Group, KEO, Karma, and Elementz.