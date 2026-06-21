Sustainability, innovation drive Sharjah's real estate projects

SHARJAH, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Group and BEEAH share a synergy of vision and expertise that contributes to developing future-ready projects and communities centred on innovation, sustainability and quality of life in Sharjah.

Among the most prominent examples of this collaboration are landmark projects such as Khalid Bin Sultan City and Linar, where expertise in urban development, sustainability and innovation comes together to deliver destinations that reflect the emirate's aspirations for the future.

Current indicators show that Sharjah's real estate market continues to deliver robust performance and growing momentum. During May 2026, the sector recorded 7,119 transactions valued at AED3.1 billion, while the total area of properties traded through sales transactions reached approximately 9.5 million square feet.

This exceptional performance is the direct result of the visionary leadership and wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has established the foundations of a secure and stable investment environment, an advanced legislative and regulatory framework, and world-class infrastructure. These factors have positioned the emirate as a trusted destination for investors and capital from around the world and continue to support development projects and urban expansion across Sharjah.

Khalid Bin Sultan City represents a transformative approach to sustainable urban development in the region. Sustainability was not incorporated as an additional feature but embedded as a core principle from the earliest planning stages. The city has been designed as an integrated, climate-smart urban ecosystem drawing on BEEAH's expertise in environmental management, energy and technology, enabling the integration of renewable energy solutions, smart infrastructure and circular economy principles within a unified planning framework.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, the developer of Khalid Bin Sultan City, told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that real estate decision-making is undergoing a clear transformation.

"The focus is no longer limited to location or financial returns alone. It now extends to a property's sustainability performance, energy efficiency, living comfort and ability to adapt to future changes. This trend aligns with the UAE's vision to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. The scale of real estate activity in Sharjah, which recorded AED44.3 billion in transactions, reflects growing confidence in carefully planned, future-ready developments," he said.

He added that Khalid Bin Sultan City embodies this transformation through an integrated masterplan designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, centred on walkable neighbourhoods, interconnected public spaces and facilities that strengthen social cohesion and support a balanced lifestyle.

The integration of climate-neutrality-ready infrastructure, smart systems and resident-focused planning is a key factor attracting investors seeking stable assets with sustainable returns, as well as families looking for a residential environment that combines stability and long-term quality of life.

Al Huraimel stressed that Sharjah is strengthening its position as a real estate destination through an approach focused on long-term value, thoughtful urban planning and sustainable development as a strategic choice. He noted a clear trend towards developing connected neighbourhoods and integrated projects that meet future residents' needs and evolving aspirations.

He pointed to sustained demand for high-quality freehold developments that combine accessibility with stable long-term returns. This trend is characterised by carefully structured developments that integrate residential, cultural and social uses within a comprehensive environment that enhances quality of life and fosters a strong sense of community.

He explained that Khalid Bin Sultan City is being delivered through a phased development plan, with the first handovers scheduled for 2029. The first phase will include a selected collection of townhouses and villas within one of the city's first residential neighbourhoods near Khor Fakkan Road.

For his part, Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Group, told WAM that, supported by the continued backing of Sharjah's leadership and the strong confidence of Alef Group's shareholders, the company had moved forward decisively with the launch of Linar.

"We remain confident in the resilience of Sharjah's real estate market and its ability to overcome regional and global challenges while delivering projects that keep pace with the sector's evolution," he said.

He noted that Linar embodies the proactive and ambitious vision of the Group's founder, the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, which focused on developing integrated destinations that combine architectural innovation, enhanced quality of life and sustainable investment value.

The launch of Linar in Al Mamzar reflects strategic shifts in Sharjah's real estate sector. Demand is no longer focused solely on purchasing a residential unit, but increasingly on securing a fully integrated lifestyle that includes quality design, health and wellness facilities, community spaces, accessibility and a holistic living experience.

The project responds directly to these changing requirements and highlights the growing appeal of waterfront developments, which have become among the most sought-after and highest-value real estate assets, particularly given the limited availability of land in such prime locations.

In this context, the strategic memorandum of understanding signed between Alef Group and BEEAH supports this direction by focusing on the exchange of expertise and knowledge to advance sustainable and climate-positive urban development in Sharjah.

Under the agreement, Alef Group contributes its real estate development expertise to support BEEAH's projects, while benefiting from BEEAH's comprehensive environmental management ecosystem to achieve sustainability objectives and enhance quality of life across all developments.