SEDD implements government economic facilities to enhance business environment

SHARJAH, 21st June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) started to implement a package of economic facilities and decisions issued by the Executive Council and approved by the Government of Sharjah to support economic activities and stimulate investment.

These incentives included providing a range of exemptions, financial deferrals, and supportive measures for the economic sector, which was carried on starting from June 16th and will last for three months, with the aim of supporting the work of companies and institutions, and contributing to enhancing business continuity and supporting project owners and entrepreneurs.

Therefore, The Department affirmed that this package reflects the interest and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler, and Chairman of the Executive Council, and their concerns to support the national economy and improve the business community in a way that contributes to strengthening confidence and stimulating new investments, in addition to supporting the continuity of existing projects.

In this content, Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman and Member of Sharjah Executive Council, stated that the immediate implementation of these facilities represents a significant strategic step towards consolidating all capabilities to facilitate business operations and provide flexible services that meet the aspirations of investors and entrepreneurs.

He added that such incentives included a range of exemptions, financial deferrals, and supportive measures for the economic sector.

Specifically, the government economic facilities included exempting micro-licenses (e-commerce and Eitimad domestic licenses) from late payment penalties, a 50% discount on issuance and renewal fees for micro-licenses for three months, a 50% discount on industrial licenses for targeted sectors (food and pharmaceutical industries), a 25% discount on promotional campaign permit fees, and a 25% discount on issuance and renewal fees for nurseries.

In addition, SEDD Chairman praised the decisions of the Executive Council, stressing that they embody the wise vision of our leadership and its continuous keenness to enhance the competitiveness of the emirate and provide an attractive and sustainable business environment that supports the growth of various economic sectors.

Moreover, Al Mahmoud expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to all the government entities involved in providing these facilities which included Sharjah Department of Public Works, Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah Department of Municipal Affairs, Sharjah Police, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Private Education Authority, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the municipalities of Sharjah’s cities, and Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.