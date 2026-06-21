RTA marks 30% completion of 14.5 km dedicated bus, taxi lanes project

DUBAI, 21st June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 30% of the 14.5 km dedicated Bus and Taxi Lanes Project, which is being implemented across 6 key streets: Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, 2nd December Street, Al Satwa Street, Al Nahda Street, Omar Bin Al Khattab Street, and Naif Street. Upon completion, the total length of dedicated bus lanes in Dubai will increase to 20.6 km.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, stated that dedicated bus and taxi lanes are a key enabler of Dubai’s sustainable mobility targets. They support efforts to make public transport the preferred and more attractive choice for daily mobility by providing fast, regular, and reliable services.

Al Tayer added, “The project ranks among the world’s leading practices and successful transport policies for encouraging residents to use public transport instead of private vehicles. It targets shorter journey times, improved adherence to bus schedules, better taxi arrival times, and lower direct and indirect operational costs, while also supporting greater public transport uptake across the community, smoother integration across transport modes, and reduced polluting emissions. Collectively, these outcomes advance the strategic goal of integrated Dubai, enhance quality of life, bring happiness to public transport users, and reinforce Dubai’s standing as a world-leading city in seamless mobility and urban sustainability.”

He added, “The expansion of dedicated bus lanes will reduce bus journey times on routes using these lanes during peak hours by 24% to 59%, while improving expected bus arrival times by 28% to 56%. Bus journey times are expected to fall by 59% on Naif Street, 54% on Al Satwa Street, 50% on Omar bin Al Khattab Street, and 38% on Al Nahda Street. Bus arrival times are also expected to improve by 56% on 2nd December Street, 52% on Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, 48% on Al Satwa Street, and 42% on Omar bin Al Khattab Street.”

Beyond speed and reliability, Al Tayer noted that the expanded lanes are expected to encourage residents and visitors to use public buses, with ridership projected to increase by up to 30% on some streets. The expansion will also reduce the number of buses required to serve these routes due to the journey time savings achieved.

He explained that the current expansion builds on the major success achieved across the previous three phases of dedicated bus lanes. These phases helped reduce journey times on some bus routes by around 5 minutes per bus, marking a 24% improvement in journey time, while also increasing satisfaction levels among passengers, bus drivers, and taxi drivers.

It is worth noting that RTA previously implemented 6.1 km of dedicated bus lanes. These included a separate lane for buses and taxis on Khalid bin Al Waleed Street, extending 4.3 km in both directions from the intersection of Khalid bin Al Waleed Street with Al Mina Street to just before its intersection with Zaa’beel Street.

The works also covered sections of Naif Street extending 500 metres, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street from Al Satwa Roundabout to Sheikh Rashid Street extending 900 metres, and Al Ghubaiba Street from its intersection with Al Mina Street to Street 12 extending 400 metres.