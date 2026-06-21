Saqr Ghobash, Ghana Parliament Speaker discuss boosting bilateral ties

MARRAKECH, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, on the sidelines of the fourth Marrakech Parliamentary Economic Forum for the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf Region, being held in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The meeting reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Ghana and highlighted the continued growth and prosperity of ties across various sectors.

The two sides stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts to elevate relations to broader horizons in a manner that serves the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The two sides praised the success of the forum's fourth edition and the fruitful discussions it witnessed on economic and development issues of mutual interest. They underscored the important role of parliaments in supporting dialogue and economic cooperation, and in promoting sustainable development and prosperity for peoples.

Saqr Ghobash affirmed that relations between the UAE and the Republic of Ghana are witnessing growing development at various levels, thanks to the support and attention given by the leaderships of the two friendly countries to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

He highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in keeping pace with this development through activating the role of parliamentary friendship committees and exchanging visits and expertise, thereby supporting bilateral relations and serving shared interests.

The two sides also stressed the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation and activating the role of the parliamentary friendship committee between the Federal National Council and the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, in a way that strengthens communication and coordination between both sides and supports cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting addressed promising opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the economic, investment and development sectors. Both sides affirmed that bilateral relations possess significant potential for further growth and development in line with the aspirations and interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Saqr Ghobash invited the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana to visit the UAE, in a move that would contribute to strengthening bilateral parliamentary relations and supporting avenues of joint cooperation.

Several FNC members attended the meeting.