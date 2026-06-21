Dubai Chambers discusses ways to develop bilateral cooperation in food industries with Ontario

DUBAI, 21st June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the food and agricultural industries between Dubai and Ontario, Canada, during a meeting in Toronto with the Trevor Jones, Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness.

As Canada’s largest provincial economy, Ontario represents an important partner for expanding cooperation, supporting business growth, and strengthening mutual investment.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. The discussions focused on ways to strengthen cooperation across areas of shared interest, particularly food trade, agritech, and food technology.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori commented, “Dubai and Canada are building a strong economic partnership shaped by shared interests and a common vision for future growth. As the global economy continues to evolve at pace, it is increasingly important to broaden cooperation between our business communities and explore new opportunities in high-value sectors. We are focused on deepening business ties with Canada in a way that supports trade and investment flows, opens wider opportunities for companies, and reinforces the foundations of a long-term economic partnership that delivers mutual benefit.”

During the meeting, the Dubai Chambers delegation highlighted the competitive advantages Dubai offers to Canadian companies. These include its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, business-friendly investment environment, and role as a leading gateway to markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

The delegation also highlighted the opportunities Dubai’s future-focused economy offers to global investors and companies across diverse sectors.

The visit comes amid growing trade momentum between Dubai and Canada. The value of non-oil trade between the two markets reached AED12.6 billion in 2025, achieving growth of 23.2% compared to 2024.

In June last year, Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, launched a new representative office in Toronto. The office was the chamber’s first in North America and plays a vital role in supporting companies in both Dubai and Canada. It works closely with the Canadian business community to strengthen relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders, while promoting Dubai’s competitive advantages as a global business destination. The office provides valuable insights into the Dubai market and supports Canadian companies seeking to establish a presence in the emirate and expand from Dubai into global markets.

The visit forms part of Dubai Chambers’ international missions under the ‘Growth Corridors’ initiative, which aims to expand trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and promising global markets. The initiative seeks to open new channels for high-level engagement, strengthen ties between Dubai’s business community and its international counterparts, support strategic partnerships, launch joint projects, and enhance sectoral integration.

It reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to staying aligned with global economic shifts, regulatory changes, and evolving investment incentives, enabling Dubai-based companies to enter new markets and expand with confidence and efficiency.