Saqr Ghobash, PARLATINO President discuss parliamentary cooperation

MARRAKECH, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Rolando Miguel González Patricio, President of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO), on the sidelines of the FNC delegation's participation in the fourth Marrakech Parliamentary Economic Forum for the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf Region, held in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament, as well as mechanisms to enhance coordination, consultation and the exchange of expertise in a manner that supports parliamentary diplomacy and serves shared interests.

They also reviewed the importance of strengthening coordination in international parliamentary forums and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, in addition to discussing the role of parliaments in supporting economic cooperation and contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

Saqr Ghobash affirmed the Federal National Council's commitment to strengthening its partnerships with regional and international parliaments and parliamentary organisations, in line with the UAE's approach of promoting dialogue, cooperation and the building of strategic partnerships.

He referred to his official visit, leading an FNC delegation, to a number of Latin American countries, noting its contribution to consolidating strategic partnership relations and enhancing parliamentary cooperation in a manner that keeps pace with the growing ties between the UAE and countries of the region and serves mutual interests.

For his part, Rolando Miguel González Patricio praised the development and prosperity witnessed by the UAE across various sectors and its distinguished regional and international standing, commending the active role played by the Federal National Council in advancing international parliamentary work.

The President of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament extended an official invitation to Saqr Ghobash to visit the parliament, in a move that would contribute to strengthening parliamentary cooperation and further developing the partnership between the two sides.

Several FNC members attended the meeting.