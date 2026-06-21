UAE concludes landmark participation as Guest of Honour at Beijing International Book Fair 2026

BEIJING, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates concluded its landmark participation as Guest of Honour at the Beijing International Book Fair 2026, held from 17th to 21st June at the China National Convention Centre in Beijing, with the participation of more than 1,700 exhibitors from 82 countries and attendance exceeding 300,000 visitors.

The The Emirati House served as the centrepiece of the UAE's participation, offering visitors a comprehensive cultural experience that showcased Emirati literature, the publishing sector, national heritage, innovation, and cultural and creative industries.

The pavilion highlighted the UAE's cultural landscape through the participation of 30 Emirati exhibitors and the display of more than 469 publications, reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for culture, creativity and knowledge exchange.

The UAE pavilion hosted more than 140 diverse cultural activities, including Al Ayyala performances, Al Sheela, henna art, the Coffee House, Al Sadu weaving and Emirati cuisine, alongside 23 panel discussions, the launch of two new books, two book-signing events, artistic performances, workshops and interactive experiences. These activities reflected the diversity of the UAE's cultural scene and highlighted the country's growing contribution to enriching global cultural dialogue.

One of the most notable highlights of the UAE's participation was the recognition of Professor Mohamed Binhuwaidin, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), who received the 19th Special Book Award of China in recognition of his outstanding contributions to promoting academic, cultural and intellectual exchange between China and the Arab world.

The children's corner at the Emirati House attracted significant interest, welcoming more than 2,000 children and their family members throughout the exhibition. More than 75 storytelling sessions were presented, alongside a variety of educational and interactive activities that helped foster a culture of reading among younger generations and introduced them to the richness of Emirati culture.

The UAE cultural experience extended beyond the exhibition grounds through Al Ayyala performances staged at four prominent commercial locations across Beijing. These performances attracted thousands of visitors and introduced Chinese audiences to one of the UAE's most prominent elements of intangible cultural heritage.

Survey results showed that 98 percent of visitors to the UAE House expressed a positive impression of the experience, while 95.6 percent confirmed that the participation had enhanced their knowledge of the UAE and its culture.

The UAE's participation as Guest of Honour at the Beijing International Book Fair 2026 marks a new milestone in the growing cultural partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China, laying the foundations for new partnerships in publishing, education, translation, innovation and creative industries.