Arab foreign ministers discuss appointment of Nabil Fahmy as Arab League Secretary-General

CAIRO, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Council of the League of Arab States at the level of foreign ministers will hold a resumed session of its 165th ordinary meeting in the Jordanian capital, Amman, tomorrow under the chairmanship of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to discuss a number of Arab issues of common interest.

The meeting will discuss the approval of the appointment of former Egyptian Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy as Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, pursuant to a mandate from Arab leaders.

The ministers will also discuss the appointment of a number of heads of Arab League missions abroad, in addition to coordinating Arab positions on Arab, regional and international issues.