US-Iran final agreement must ensure security of GCC states and all Arab countries: President El-Sisi

CAIRO, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed that the final agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran must ensure the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and all Arab countries, take into account their concerns particularly respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, adhere to the principles of good neighborliness, guarantee freedom of navigation, and commit to settling disputes by peaceful means.

President El-Sisi made his remarks as he received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

The President commended the intensive coordination among the four countries over the past period, stressing Egypt’s commitment to working with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Türkiye, and all Arab and regional states to support the implementation of the US–Iran Memorandum of Understanding and to ensure the success of the negotiating process between the two sides.

Spokesman for the Presidency Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that President El-Sisi further underscored the need to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, as a fundamental prerequisite for achieving lasting and comprehensive stability in the region.

President El-Sisi stressed the necessity of continuing joint efforts to implement the MoU and to complete negotiations between the two sides to reach a final, comprehensive, and sustainable agreement.