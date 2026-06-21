UoS retains UAE’s top global ranking position

SHARJAH, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) has retained its position as the top university in the United Arab Emirates for the third consecutive year in the US News Best Global Universities rankings for 2026-27. It ranked 247th worldwide and 57th in Asia, standing out among institutions from more than 100 countries evaluated in a system that measures research performance and global and regional academic reputation across 13 indicators.

The University’s strong showing was bolstered by notable advances across several disciplines, most prominently in green and sustainable science and technology, which ranked ninth globally. Energy and fuels ranked 27th, while engineering ranked 77th. The University also secured high positions in chemical engineering, clinical medicine, electrical and electronic engineering, physical chemistry, and pharmacology and toxicology.

On this occasion, Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, extended his congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, on an achievement he said reflected the University’s leading standing at both the regional and international levels.

Professor Agamy said that retaining the top position among UAE universities for the third consecutive year in this prestigious global ranking was the result of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi’s vision and steadfast commitment to advancing scientific research and higher education to the highest international standards.

He added that the University’s marked progress across several disciplines, particularly environmental and sustainable sciences, energy and fuels, and engineering, reflects the success of its strategy to strengthen the foundations of applied research. It also underscores the institution’s commitment to sustainability and environmental development, in line with the UAE’s priorities in this field, and translates the University President’s vision of making the UoS a scientific platform that serves society and contributes to knowledge production at the international level.

In closing, Prof. Agamy thanked the entire UoS community, including its faculty, administrative staff, and researchers, for their efforts and contributions to improving the University’s ranking and enhancing its standing in international and regional academic forums.

The US News Best Global Universities ranking is one of the world’s most prominent and internationally recognised academic rankings. Its current edition includes thousands of institutions from the United States and more than 100 countries worldwide. It evaluates universities using 13 indicators that measure research performance, scientific output, and academic reputation at both the global and regional levels.

The ranking is widely followed by students, researchers, and academic institutions around the world as an important benchmark for assessing higher education quality and university competitiveness on the international stage.