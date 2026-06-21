Tadej Pogačar romps to time trial victory at Tour de Suisse

GENEVA, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- On stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse, UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tadej Pogačar rampaged to an individual time trial victory in great circumstances. Won by João Almeida overall last season, the Portuguese rider’s teammate produced another tremendous display to take the day’s honours on stage 4.

Winning the stage by less than a second, Pogačar made it clear that he was the race leader, and anybody with eyes on the yellow jersey would have to provide an irresistible performance on Sunday’s stage 5.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider takes a lead of over four minutes into the final stage, and looks every bit worthy of his lead. Saturday proved his second stage victory of the week, making it three stage victories from four days for the Emirati squad, after Jhonatan Narváez’s win on stage 3.

Pogačar said: “It was really hot out there, and a really fast parcours. I felt great, good legs, and I didn’t know that I was fighting for the win.

“I just wanted to give it all, and I knew I was close, but after the intermediate point I didn’t know any further times, so I was just trying to go all out to the finish, I managed to do it well, and I am super happy to take the win.”

Tour de Suisse 2026 general classification after stage 4:

1. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 10:56:29

2. Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) +4:22

3. Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) +4:27

5. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +5:16

11. Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +6:54