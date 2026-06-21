Sheikh Zayed's legacy, humanitarian impact will remain guiding light for generations, says Khalid bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, stated that Sheikh Zayed's legacy and humanitarian impact will remain a guiding light that illuminates the path of generations.

“On Father’s Day, we remember with pride and gratitude the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who embodied the highest meanings of fatherhood and made giving, mercy, and humanity a firmly rooted approach in building the nation and its people,'' said Sheikh Khalid

in a statement to mark the observance, which is celebrated on 21 June every year.

''On this occasion, we extend our congratulations to every father who follows Zayed’s path and instills in his children the values of goodness, belonging, and responsibility,'' he added.

''May God have mercy on our father Zayed and reward him generously for all he gave to his nation and its people. His legacy and humanitarian impact will remain a guiding light that illuminates the path of generations,'' he concluded.

Father's Day falls on the third Sunday in June to honour the role fathers play in the family structure and society. This day recognises not just fathers, but the father figures in our lives.