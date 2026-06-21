Dubai Civility Committee reviews updates on advancing Dubai’s civility experience

DUBAI, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Civility Committee held its fifth meeting, chaired by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office and Chairman of the Dubai Civility Committee.

Dubai is redefining civility as a strategic, citywide ecosystem that goes beyond visual appearance to shape quality of life, elevate the experience of residents and visitors, and embed positive public behaviour into the DNA of the city.

Key topics discussed by the Committee:

• Updates on projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing the emirate’s appearance, public conduct, and overall model of civility.

• A plan to develop an integrated strategy for lighting the city of Dubai, strengthening its visual identity, enhancing harmony across the urban landscape, and elevating the city’s overall appearance.

• A comprehensive assessment plan for the overall city experience, aimed at establishing the standards and systems required to design the world’s most civilized urban experience.

• The Dubai Civility Guidebook, designed to establish a shared framework for public behaviour, promote positive values and refined conduct, and embed civility into everyday interactions across the city.

• The Guidelines for Celebrating Different Occasions, designed to promote responsible and respectful celebration, encourage considerate public behaviour, and ensure that every occasion reflects the manners, values, and shared responsibilities of Dubai’s community.

Mohammad Al Gergawi affirmed that Dubai has succeeded in building a distinctive global model of civility, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which places people and quality of life at the heart of the development journey.

He said: “We are working to develop an integrated ecosystem that elevates the human experience in Dubai and enhances quality of life, the city’s appearance, and public behaviour through impactful initiatives and projects that touch every aspect of daily life.”

In Dubai, civility is understood as an integrated citywide ecosystem that extends beyond infrastructure and services. It is shaped by the alignment of visual identity, quality of life, the attractiveness of place, and positive public behaviour to create a refined and cohesive urban experience.

In September last year, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Duba, issued a decision to establish the Dubai Civility Committee as an integrated framework dedicated to preserving, measuring, and advancing the emirate’s distinctive civility experience.