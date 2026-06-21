US-Iran talks start in Switzerland

BÜRGENSTOCK, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- US Vice-President JD Vance said he hopes Washington and Tehran can reset their relationship, at the start of what he called "historic" talks in Switzerland on Sunday.

Vance said today’s meeting is “historic” due to the high-level of face-to-face engagement between US and Iranian leaders at a resort in Burgenstock where the talks are being held.

"This is a historic meeting," Vance said.

US President Donald Trump has asked to turn over “a new leaf” to transform the US relationship with Iran, Vance said, adding that the technical talks in Switzerland will allow for both sides to sit together and work to resolve issues.