Emirati Media Forum set to convene thought leaders, media figures in Dubai tomorrow

DUBAI, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the 11th edition of the Emirati Media Forum will commence tomorrow.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the forum will bring together a distinguished group of thought leaders, senior officials, media professionals, and content creators from across the UAE to discuss the role of national media amidst rapidly unfolding regional and global developments. Discussions will also focus on strengthening the national media ecosystem’s readiness to navigate emerging challenges while continuing to make a positive impact on society.

The one-day event, being held at the Mandarin Oriental Downtown Dubai, comes at a critical juncture in the region’s history. Against the backdrop of rapid regional developments and successive challenges, discussions will examine the vital role of media as a partner in promoting national values, strengthening public trust, and fostering social cohesion.

The forum's agenda includes several impactful sessions, including a keynote address titled ‘When the Nation Calls: Media in Times of Crisis’ by Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Authority. The session will be moderated by Nada Al Shaibani from Dubai Media Incorporated.

Titled ‘Beyond the Crisis: The Next Chapter,’ another session featuring Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Defense, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee at the UAE Federal National Council, will be dedicated to discussions on the post-crisis phase. The session will be moderated by Mona Al Raisi from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

The forum will also highlight the UAE's standing as a global economic and investment destination through a session titled ‘The UAE: Where Security Meets Opportunity.’ The session features Mohamed Al Abbar, Founder of Emaar and Noon and Chairman of Eagle Hills, and will be moderated by Hamed bin Karam, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan newspaper.

The forum will address the security and national dimensions of recent regional events through a session titled ‘Guarding the Skies, Reassuring the Nation.’ The session features Brigadier General Staff Pilot AbdulNasir Al Humaidi, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Ministry of Defence, who will discuss national efforts to enhance community security and reassure members of the public, as well as the importance of integration among national institutions in managing crises. The session will be moderated by presenter Mohammed Al Ahmed from Abu Dhabi Media Network.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, affirmed that this year’s Emirati Media Forum is being held at a pivotal moment that calls for a re-evaluation of the role and responsibilities of media in light of the rapid changes the world and the region are witnessing.

She said: “The eleventh edition of the forum comes at a particularly important time, following one of the most complex and sensitive periods the region has witnessed in recent memory. The significant developments that unfolded across the political, security, economic, and media spheres underscored the vital role of media in raising awareness, reinforcing trust, and strengthening the national narrative. Through this forum, we seek to foster a responsible national dialogue on how media can continue to fulfil this role, guided by our conviction that it is a key partner in promoting stability and supporting development.”

She added: “Emirati media, inspired by the values upheld by our visionary leadership, represent a sophisticated model exemplifying clear messaging, the ability to rapidly engage audiences, and an unwavering commitment to truth. These are elements we are keen to develop and reinforce as the very foundations of the media ecosystem.

We believe that reinforcing public trust is the greatest achievement of media, and that the strength of the national message lies in its ability to reach people in a timely manner, from credible sources.” She emphasised that Emirati media have proven to be vital partners in enhancing public awareness and strengthening trust in national institutions amid regional developments.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, affirmed that the eleventh edition of the forum is being held at an exceptional time that necessitates a fresh look at the role and responsibilities of media towards society and the nation, and their contribution to protecting national achievements and progress.

“We were keen to ensure that this year's forum reflects the exceptional circumstances the region is experiencing and the challenges they brought forth by addressing a range of topics that transcend traditional media discussions to offer a broader and deeper dialogue on awareness, trust, national narratives, and the pivotal role of media during times of intense change,” she said.

“This edition of the forum brings together diverse stakeholders in the media sector under one roof to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing Emirati media, envision its future, and enhance its readiness to keep pace with the requirements of the next phase,” Al Mulla said.

She added: “Concurrently, the forum aims to foster a culture of dialogue and the sharing of expertise, thereby serving the development of national media and bolstering its presence and influence locally, regionally, and globally.”

Since its inception in 2013, the Emirati Media Forum has continued to serve as an inclusive national platform for media dialogue. Bringing together voices from across the UAE’s media landscape, it provides a platform that supports the development of national media, thus keeping pace with the UAE’s ambitions and vision for the future.